‘Someone’s impersonating me’: Virat Kohli falls prey to Puma’s promotional stunt

Ace cricketer Virat Kohli took to Instagram on Friday to complain about his doppelganger from Mumbai, who is selling Puma products at Linking Road under his name.

The former Indian cricket captain posted a story on Instagram, tagging the sports brand he endorses. “Hey Puma India, someone is impersonating me and selling Puma products at Linking Road, Mumbai.” Sharing a video, he added, "Could you please look into it?"

The man in the video does, in fact, have a slight resemblance to Virat Kohli. He stands in front of a Puma stall wearing only a T-shirt and shorts and complies when a bystander requests a selfie.

However, there is more to it than meets the eye. The doppelganger is actually a promotional stunt by Puma to promote the brand's Black Friday sale, and Kohli, the brand ambassador, is in on the joke.

Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sunil Chhetri, and Yuvraj Singh's doppelgängers have been placed at Puma stores in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Gurugram, respectively, according to Exchange4Media.

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh also uploaded a hilarious Instagram Story about his doppelganger. “What is happening here Puma India? Yeh sasta Yuvraj kaun hai? Maine dates nahi di thi kya? (Who is this cheap copy of Yuvraj Singh? Didn't I give dates?)” he asked.

The 'doppelgangers' have been placed in major cities to generate excitement for Puma's Black Friday sale, which began today and runs through November 28.