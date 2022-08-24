'Something fishy': Sonali Phogat's family says she couldn't have died of heart attack, alleges foul play

The recent death of former Bigg Boss participant Sonali Phogat took an unexpected turn when her family members today alleged that she couldn't have died due to a heart attack.

On August 23, Phogat, who was also a Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and a popular actress, succumbed to a massive heart attack in Goa. Phogat was in Goa with some of her staff members on August 22 and was supposed to stay there till August 24. She was 42 years old at the time of her passing.

"My sister cannot have a heart attack. She was very fit. We demand a proper investigation by CBI. My family is not ready to accept that she died of a heart attack. She had no such medical problem," Phogat's sister Raman told ANI today.

Phogat's other sister Rupesh too alleged that she had received a call from her late sister right before her death.

"She said she wanted to talk over WhatsApp & said that something fishy is going on... later, she cut the call and then didn't pick up," Phogat's sister Rupesh said.

Following Phogat's demise, the Goa police has registered a case of unnatural death for this incident.

Phogat, who made her wildcard entry into the popular reality show Bigg Boss for its Season 14, last starred in a web series, The Story of Badmashgarh, which released in 2019 and was also extremely popular on TikTok. Besides this, Phogat contested elections from Adampur constituency on a BJP ticket in the 2019 Haryana elections against Congress’ Kuldeep Bishnoi.

Phogat was also a National Vice President of BJP’s Mahila Morcha and was in charge of the Scheduled Tribe wing of Haryana, Delhi and Chandigarh. She was also a member of the BJP’s National Executive Committee and had worked in tribal areas of Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read: BJP leader, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sonali Phogat dies of heart attack at 42

Also Read: Meet Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' daughter Eve Jobs, who will soon appear in a Louis Vuitton digital campaign