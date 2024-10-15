'Sorry and I Love My India': Stolen Delhi SUV found in Rajasthan with apology notes, leaves authorities puzzled

A bizarre incident unfolded in Rajasthan when a stolen SUV from Delhi was found abandoned, and three handwritten notes apologized for the theft. The notes, which read "Sorry," "Call the police," and "I love my India," have left authorities baffled and the public amused.

A Scorpio vehicle without a number plate was discovered in Bikaner’s Napasar town, as reported by NDTV. The police revealed that two notes were left on the rear glass. One note read, “This car has been stolen from Delhi’s Palam. Sorry,” and included the vehicle’s number, “DL 9 CA Z2937.” The second note simply stated, “I love my India” inside a heart.

A third message, placed on the front windshield, requested anyone who spotted the car to notify the police. It read, "This car has been stolen from Delhi. Please call the police and inform them. Urgent."

The vehicle, suspiciously parked near a roadside hotel, was first noticed by a resident, who then reported it to the authorities on Sunday. Since the number plate was missing, the police used the car number mentioned in the note to trace the original owner, Vinay Kumar, a resident of Palam Colony in Delhi. Kumar had reported the car stolen and filed an FIR on October 10, according to NDTV.

The car, discovered more than 450 kilometers from Delhi, is believed to have been involved in illegal activities before being abandoned. A team from the Delhi police and the vehicle's owner traveled to Bikaner. The car has since been handed over to the Delhi police to determine if it was used in the commission of any crimes.

Investigators are working to trace the path of the stolen car, attempting to unravel the mystery behind it and the curious behavior of the seemingly remorseful thieves.