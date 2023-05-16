South Delhi school evacuated after bomb threat, nothing suspicious found so far

Panic gripped a school in South Delhi's Pushp Vihar after it received a bomb threat via email on Tuesday morning. According to the details, the bomb threat was received at Amrita School in the area, during the early hours today.

Delhi Police and other teams rushed to the school premises as soon as they received information about the bomb threat and conducted a thorough search operation after immediately evacuating the building. However, no suspicious object was found during the search.

"A thorough checking of the school has been done through Bomb Disposal Team (BDT) but nothing was found," DCP South, Chandan Chowdhary told news agency ANI.

An investigation is currently underway at the school.

This comes just a few days after the Delhi Public School on Mathura Road received a bomb threat, which turned out to be a hoax after the police found nothing suspicious.

"Police and Bomb Disposal squad reached the school. Later it was found that the e-mail was sent by a student. Two bomb disposal teams along with dogs and local staff manually searched the school but nothing suspicious was found, it was a hoax call," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo had told ANI.

Prior to that, a similar incident was reported at the The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar which received a bomb threat email. The school was evacuated as the bomb squad and other agencies inspected the premises for any explosive substance.

Later, the threat mail was declared a hoax.

(With agency inputs)