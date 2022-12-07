South Korean YouTuber harassment case: Both accused in the case get bail

A court in Mumbai on Tuesday granted bail to two men arrested for alleged sexual harassment of a South Korean YouTuber in Mumbai's Khar area. The Bandra metropolitan court reportedly granted bail to the duo on a cash bond of Rs 15,000 each. Moreover, they have been asked to appear before the Khar police station every Tuesday and cooperate with the investigation.

Last week, a Korean YouTuber was sexually harassed by two men in Mumbai’s Khar area when the influencer was live-streaming to her followers, police said on Thursday. The entire incident got recorded on the camera, where the accused can be seen holding the influencer’s hand and trying to get close to her despite her constant protests.

Post the incident, the two accused were arrested by the police. They have been booked under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.

The video was first shared by a Twitter user who said: "A streamer from Korea was harassed by these boys in Khar last night while she was live streaming in front of a 1000+ people. This is disgusting and some action needs to be taken against them. This cannot go unpunished."

