Spike in Delhi pollution: Air Quality Index as high as 551 in some parts

The air quality at Delhi-NCR continued its downward spiral on Tuesday morning, recording the Air Quality Index (AQI) as high as 594 in Dhirpur, Delhi, which is in severe category. Noida, UP also recorded 444 AQI in the 'Severe' category and Gurugram, Haryana saw air quality dip to 'Very Poor' category. Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) this morning was at 385 in the very poor category leading Delhi government to ban all construction and demolition activities taking place in the national capital.

Air quality continues to dip in Delhi-NCR.



Air Quality Index (AQI) presently at 444 in Noida (UP) in 'Severe' category, 594 in Dhirpur (Delhi) in 'Severe' category & 391 in Gurugram (Haryana) in 'Very Poor' category.



Delhi's overall AQI this morning at 385 (Very Poor category). pic.twitter.com/Ywr8A84eNI — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022



It was already anticipated that the National Capital's air quality would worsen in the coming days because of the calmer winds and other different meteorological conditions. In a news conference on Sunday, Gopal Rai, Delhi’s environment minister, said, “Experts are predicting that wind speed will fall from November 1 and its direction will change. Based on that, it is predicted that the AQI would go beyond 400 into the severe category."



He further said that the pollution levels usually spike in the Delhi-NCR region around this time primarily because of dust, bio-mass burning and vehicular emissions, changes in the meteorological situation and air movement.

Punjab | Stubble burning underway in parts of the state; visuals from the Gurthari area in Bathinda pic.twitter.com/oMkg2XuOnz — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022



“586 teams had been formed to monitor construction works, and that exemptions would be given to hospitals, railways, airports and other such public activities. 521 machines would sprinkle water across the city to settle dust while nearly 233 anti-smog guns would be deployed,” informed Rai.



An AQI between zero and 50 is considered to be ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’ according to the government organisation.

Also Read: Construction activities banned in Delhi-NCR area amid worsening pollution levels