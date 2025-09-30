'Squeeze one person to run everything': Netizens shocked at startup's job listing worth ₹5 LPA in Bengaluru

A job application from an early-stage startup in Bengaluru has gone viral online for all the wrong reasons. The listing, which was initially posted on LinkedIn, asks candidates if they can commit to 12-hour workdays, five days a week, along with 6–8 hours on Saturdays. The company describes itself as having “ambitious goals” and the need to “fire on all engines,” but the phrasing has raised eyebrows for the heavy workload it demands.

The role is strictly on-site in HSR Layout, Bengaluru, with no option for hybrid or remote work. Compensation is listed as ₹5 lakh per annum (LPA) CTC, plus up to ₹2 LPA in annual performance-based bonuses.

A Reddit user who shared the listing wrote: “Came across this in a job application. They want someone to work 12 hours x 5 days + 6-8 hours on Saturday. Basically: we’re broke and short-staffed, so instead of hiring more people, we’ll squeeze one person to run everything. They dress it up with words like ‘ambitious goals’ and ‘fire on all engines,’ but it’s just plain job exploitation. Not hustle culture, just cheap labour culture.”

The post quickly gained traction, with many commenters pointing out that such requirements effectively normalize overwork while offering compensation that falls below industry standards for the expected hours.

"5 LPA will hardly cover rent, food and travel. Since they have already mentioned full working day on Saturdays too, there is no surprise when they will ask you to work even on Sundays saying "We need to fire all 7 engines" wow," a user commented. A second user wrote: "Exploitation on steroids."

"How does a Bengaluru company offer onsite role at 5lpa….beyond comprehension. A Pune based agency might shell out more than this," a third person observed.

"I despise the companies that can afford to rent/buy offices but can't afford decent wage. It's just that founders want slaves and it's fun to torture them in-person," a fourth person commented.

Yet another user said: "6-8 hrs on saturday too! likha toh aisa hai ki ehsaan kr rhe hai aap pr."