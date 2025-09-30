'Was it worth it?' : 31-yr-old startup founder ponders over rejecting ₹40 LPA job opportunity

A 31-year-old startup founder took to Reddit to share the financial and personal pressures that come with building a business, highlighting the difficult choices entrepreneurs face when chasing growth. The founder, who left a corporate job offer of ₹40 lakh per annum to pursue entrepreneurship, launched his company around two and a half years ago in what he described as a “slightly conventional space.”

The venture initially saw rapid growth, recording a turnover of ₹5 crore within six months. Driven by the “bug of scale,” the team set an ambitious target of ₹50 crore.

"I started my company around 2.5 years ago. Left a job offer at 40lpa. The start up took off since it was in a slightly conventional space. Did a 5cr turnover after 6 months and the bug of scale bit us. We wanted to make it 50 crs," the user wrote.

However, the challenges of managing an operations-heavy, service-oriented business soon became apparent. The company raised about ₹1 crore, largely through debt, but struggled to scale operations. Today, the business generates annual revenues of around ₹6 crore.

While the founder said the company has moved from losses of around 7% to profitability of 3–4%, the debt burden remains significant, with over ₹1 crore to be repaid.

Despite the progress, personal finances are strained. The entrepreneur earns about ₹1 lakh per month, barely covering living expenses in Mumbai, and has had to take multiple personal loans. “I have not built any assets. My peers make at least ₹50 lakh a year and I feel like I miss out on all those things,” he admitted.

The uncertainty of the next two to three years, coupled with heavy EMIs and slow growth prospects, has left him feeling “stuck.” “Startup pressures are like no other,” he wrote, adding that he continues to look for positives despite being “grilled like crazy.” The post ends with a snapshot of his daily grind: “It’s 10:35 PM and I took the last metro home.”

His post struck a chord with netizens, with some advising him not to compare his journey with that of others.

A user commented: "Brother, your journey is inspiring! And I am pretty sure you are doing much better work than your 50 LPA peers! Keep going!"

"I'd rather earn less than work for someone else for 40lac per year. The passion and freedom is worth more. Keep going. If possible dilute a bit equity for funding if you're stuck. What is the business you're doing?" a second user wrote.

A third user said: "NOOOO. Dont fall prey to the green grass syndrome. You are a free bird, cherish it. What you really need is a good mentor to help you streamline your business."

"What business are you into, I'm based in Lower Parel, and I'm looking to connect with startup folks in the city," a fourth user commented.