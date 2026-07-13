Sri Lanka emerges as the new favourite for Indian destination weddings; average budgets hit ₹58 lakh domestically, ₹1.5 crore overseas

Indian weddings are becoming more intimate, immersive and increasingly international. Once viewed as an indulgence reserved for a select few, destination weddings have entered the mainstream, with one in every four weddings in India now taking place away from home. According to the WedMeGood Destination Wedding Report 2026, the segment is evolving rapidly, fuelled by rising spending, experience-led celebrations and a growing preference for destinations closer to home.

Advertisement

The report reveals that destination wedding spending has risen 8% year-on-year, with the average domestic destination wedding budget now reaching ₹58 lakh. International celebrations command an even steeper investment, averaging over ₹1.5 crore, signalling a shift in priorities as couples increasingly channel their budgets into creating memorable, immersive experiences rather than hosting larger guest lists.

At the heart of this transformation is Sri Lanka, which has emerged as one of the fastest-growing international wedding destinations for Indian couples. Its close proximity to India, visa-free access, luxury hospitality ecosystem and diverse natural landscapes are positioning the island nation as an attractive alternative to traditional long-haul wedding destinations. The report projects Indian destination wedding bookings to Sri Lanka to grow by 20–25% annually, making it one of the strongest beneficiaries of the Asia-first wedding trend.

Advertisement

The evolution reflects changing consumer preferences as much as changing travel patterns. Nearly 42% of couples now favour smaller, experience-led celebrations, prioritising personalised guest journeys, curated culinary experiences, wellness activities and immersive multi-day itineraries over extravagant, large-scale events. Destination weddings now extend over an average of 3.2 days, compared with just 1.8 days before 2020, reinforcing the growing demand for celebrations that feel more like luxury holidays shared with close family and friends.

According to Mehak Shahani, Co-Founder of WedMeGood, Indian weddings are undergoing a remarkable transformation, with couples increasingly investing in meaningful experiences that bring families and friends together. She notes, “We are witnessing a clear shift towards destination weddings that prioritise personalisation, guest engagement, curated food experiences, and immersive itineraries. Wedding budgets continue to evolve alongside these expectations, reflecting a growing willingness among couples to invest in experiences that create lasting memories rather than simply larger celebrations.”

Advertisement

Sri Lanka's growing popularity also reflects the evolution of luxury hospitality. Around 44% of Indian couples now prefer destinations within a two-to-four-hour flying radius, making accessibility an increasingly important consideration alongside exclusivity. Hospitality leaders say the country's appeal lies not only in its convenience but also in its ability to deliver varied experiences within a single journey.

Refhan Razeen, General Manager, Shangri-La Hambantota, says, “We have welcomed over 7 lakh guests and have hosted over 40 destination weddings in our property, and we are witnessing a decisive shift in how Indian couples approach destination weddings. The focus today is on creating immersive, multi-day celebrations that balance scale with intimacy while delivering memorable guest experiences.”

Razeen believes Sri Lanka is uniquely positioned to meet this demand through its proximity to India, cultural familiarity, world-class hospitality infrastructure and the rare ability to combine vibrant city experiences, heritage attractions, pristine beaches and wellness escapes within a single itinerary.

As Indian couples continue to redefine what a wedding looks like, the report forecasts destination weddings accounting for 30–32% of all Indian weddings by 2028. With celebration increasingly becoming a blend of travel, hospitality and personalised experiences, destination weddings are evolving from one-off events into carefully curated journeys. The focus is no longer on hosting the ‘Big Fat Indian Wedding’, but on creating meaningful, immersive celebrations that leave a lasting impression on couples and their guests alike.