SRK, Ranveer Singh to make a cameo in Aryan Khan’s debut project 'Stardom'; all you need to know

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, who recently launched his apparel brand named D’Yavol X, will be making his directorial debut with the series, Stardom. The series which is reportedly set against the backdrop of the film industry will highlight the benefits and drawbacks of becoming a celebrity.

In a major revelation, both Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh are set to make a cameo in the Aryan Khan web series. If reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh will appear in various episodes of the show, and their cameos will be crucial in moving the story along. The identities of the remaining cast members have remained unknown.

Aryan and Bilal have written the script together. Previously, the star-kid posted a photo of the same with a caption saying, “Wrapped with the writing, can’t wait to say action.” SRK had even joked about being on sets if he does not work early shifts.

Recently Aryan launched his own apparel line. While announcing the brand’s first look, he shared a teaser on Instagram which featured him alongside his father.

The ad, for the streetwear brand named D’Yavol X, which was shot by Aryan Khan himself, marked his directorial debut.

For the first time ever, the advertisement also showed the father-son duo sharing screen space together. While Aryan was seen brainstorming ideas in the video, SRK suddenly enters and completes what his son had set out to do. The caption for the ad reads: “Drop goes live on 30th April. Only at dyavolx.com Limited Release. Don't be late. (sic)”

Suhana Khan, SRK's daughter, will also make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's series, Archies. The show is currently under post-production and will be available on Netflix.

