'Standard of living in India can be amazing': Google techie in Bengaluru gives 7 reasons for not moving to US

In a world where moving to the United States is often seen as the ultimate career goal for a tech professional, one Bengaluru-based Google techie has listed reasons why he refuses to do so.

Aanshul Sadaria, a software engineer at tech giant Google in Bengaluru, took to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to explain his rationale behind staying back in India and not travelling to the US.

Responding to his post, several users posed queries asking as to why he didn’t go to the US, unlike other engineers from his batch who went to other countries for further growth in their career.

"Bhaiya, why did you not go to the US? Didn't you get an opportunity?" a user asked. To which he explained, "I could as well. But I didn't! Patriotism? Not exactly. I lost my father in 2021 and wanted to stay close to my family!"

From Google, a lot of folks from my batch left for US. I could as well. But I didn't!



Patriotism?



Not exactly.



— Aanshul Sadaria (@AanshulSadaria) August 18, 2023

The conversation then turned into the prospect of future endeavours in the US. "Would you ever go to the US in the future along with your family?" He said, “Perhaps. For a few years, just to get a taste of US working culture and because I am a travel freak. But ultimately, I would want to settle back in India only.”

"People say the same thing and then never come back," he acknowledged, referencing the narrative of professionals leaving for the West and seldom returning. "But hypothetically," he continued, "I feel the standard of living in India can be amazing with lower regular costs like house rent, etc."

Talking about good healthcare benefits and cheaper treatment in India, he wrote, "Healthcare is cheaper and better here ignoring some rare outliers. It is much easier here to get prescribed medicines for fever, and other common issues. I have heard work culture is better there but if you are part of MNC, there won't be a huge difference here and there.”

Sadaria also pointed out that lately a lot of Indian techies are coming back to their country for several reasons. “Lately, I have seen a lot of Indian techies returning back to their home country for various reasons ranging from social to compulsive ones like visa. Having said that, I would like to work in Europe for a few years but strongly see myself coming back to India for good,” he added.

Lastly, he spoke about his sheer love for India and said, "Why? Not because I love India as a stateless entity. But because I love everything that my country offers me. And I think that is another definition of patriotism."

While the lure of the US might be enticing to many, this Google techie believes that India is where his heart and career belong. His reasons indeed shine a light on the often-overlooked advantages of working in the Indian tech industry over the western counterparts.

