Starbucks trolled for promoting ‘Ajji-approved’ filter coffee for Rs 290

Multinational coffee chain Starbucks has come under the radar of netizens for promoting its "grandmother-approved" filter coffee, costing an exorbitant Rs 290 plus taxes.

A Twitter user named Adithya Venkatesan shared a picture of a promotional Starbucks standee that showed a picture of a young man sharing a hot drink with an old woman, representing his grandmother. The picture was captioned, “Ajji approved filter coffee for Shivu. Starting at 290*. Starbucks #ItStartsWithYourName."

"Dear Strbucks, there's literally no ajji in god's green earth who'll approve a filter coffee for 290rs +taxes (sic)," Venkatesan captioned the picture.

Internet users were quick to troll the brand and disapprove of the high price quoted for the filter coffee.

"For 290 she would buy coffee powder and make filter coffees 2900 times," a user wrote. "Why would anyone buy filter coffee from Starbucks!! Missing the whole authentic element," said another.

"Ajji used to masale dose and coffee for around 35 Paisa back in the days. What makes you think she will approve shivu to buy filter coffee at 290₹," a Twitter user said.

Another stated, "My ajji would say you can buy coffee power for 2 months for our family with that money."

The post has received over 3 lakh views, more than 8,000 likes and over 933 retweets.

Dear Strbucks, there's literally no ajji in god's green earth who'll approve a filter coffee for 290rs +taxes. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/JtPIhakJdq — Adithya Venkatesan (@adadithya) January 23, 2023

"I get very authentic and strong filter coffee near my office for ₹20. My ajji still thinks that ₹20 is too expensive when I can have at her house for free. She'd go berserk if she hears it cost ₹290+ tax at Starbucks and remove me from her will," a user wrote.

"@StarbucksIndia when you try to localise your campaign, try to do it with some realism too. Your coffee cannot compare with Ajji Mane Coffee," another said.

Last year, the company had announced that it will add Indian favourites like filter coffee and masala chai to its menu.

In terms of pricing, Starbucks chain in India is positioned at premium level. Its key rivals are Costa Coffee and Cafe Coffee Day (CCD).

