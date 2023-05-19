'Stop giving smartphones to your kids!': Former Xiaomi India CEO Manu Kumar Jain cautions parents against excess usage

Nowadays, most of the children are seen to be scrolling, updating social media, or watching videos all day long as a result of phone addiction. This excess use of smartphones is surely ruining the physical and mental health of children.



Meanwhile, Manu Kumar Jain, the former Global Vice President of Xiaomi Corp has criticised the excess usage of smartphones by kids.



He backed a recent study which highlighted how the earlier age of smartphone usage can lead to poor mental health in later years. In a LinkedIn post, he wrote, “Parents, let's talk about the alarming impact of early smartphone and tablet exposure on our children's mental health.”



“The numbers from the study are truly shocking: (a) Approx. 60-70% of women who were exposed to smartphones before the age of 10 are experiencing mental health issues as adults. (b) Men aren't immune either, with approx. 45-50% of those exposed to smartphones before the age of 10 also facing similar challenges later in life,” the erstwhile co-founder of Jabong further added.



While pointing out the several important things from the study, the tech entrepreneur urged parents to resist the temptation of handing over a phone to kids to keep them occupied - when they are crying, or eating food, or are in the car etc.



“Instead, encourage real-world interactions, some outdoor activities, and/or engage them in hobbies. By doing so, we can create a healthier and more balanced environment that fosters authentic learning and social interactions,” he wrote.



He further highlighted that parents have a responsibility to protect the children's mental health. Excessive screen time among young children can have severe consequences. “Remember, their childhood is precious, and it's our duty to provide them with the best possible foundation for a bright and healthy future,” he wrote on LinkedIn.



The former Xiaomi boss clarified that he is not against the use of smartphones or tablets but it should be done in a balanced manner. “These devices have revolutionized our lives and brought immense convenience and connectivity. I myself use them a lot. However, it's essential to exercise caution when it comes to giving them to young children,” he ended the post.



As per the Sapien Labs study, the earlier age of smartphone ownership among current 18-24-year-olds leads to very poor mental health outcomes, with women getting severely affected.



“The mental well-being of each younger generation has progressively declined. Simultaneously, the rapid adoption of smartphones during this period has changed the cognitive and social habits of users. The report examines the mental wellbeing of 18-24-year-olds in relation to the age at which they first got their own smartphone or tablet to determine the cumulative impact of growing up with smartphones,” according to the study, titled Age of First Smartphone and Mental Well-being Outcomes.



Several celebrities also came out in support of the study. Elon Musk expressed disappointment for not restricting the kids from using social media. "I have not tried to restrict social media for my kids, which might have been a mistake. They have been programmed by Reddit and YouTube. I would limit social media a bit more than in the past... watch what they are watching," the 51-year-old had said at the World Government Summit in Dubai earlier this year.



Mahindra had also shown support for the same study. The chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra called it "incredibly disturbing". “Incredibly disturbing. Research being conducted by Sapien Labs and Krea University, AP, shows that the age at which a child first owns a smartphone affects their mental well-being in adulthood. I join many others in urging parents to exercise caution & restraint,” Mahindra tweeted.

Also Read: Adani row: Can't conclude currently Sebi failed on price manipulation allegation, says SC panel report