Strawberry Moon 2026: When and where to watch June’s Full Moon across India; Check details here

Skywatchers across India are set to witness one of the most anticipated celestial events of the year as June’s Full Moon, popularly known as the Strawberry Moon, lights up the night sky. Despite its colourful name, the Moon will not appear pink or strawberry-coloured.

Origin of name

Advertisement

The name originates from Native American tribes, particularly the Algonquin people, who associated the June Full Moon with the short harvesting season for wild strawberries. The publication notes that the Strawberry Moon has long served as a seasonal marker rather than a description of the Moon’s appearance, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

READ THIS: Who will win FIFA World Cup 2026? Statisticians run 100,000 simulations to forecast champions

When to watch

The Strawberry Moon will reach its peak illumination on June 29, 2026, at 7:56 PM Eastern Time, which translates to approximately 5:26 AM IST on June 30 for viewers in India. Although the exact full phase will occur shortly before sunrise in India, the Moon will appear fully illuminated throughout the night of June 29 and into the early hours of June 30, offering ample opportunity for observation, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Advertisement

Where to watch in India

Astronomy enthusiasts can enjoy the spectacle from virtually anywhere in the country, but the best viewing experience will come from locations with minimal light pollution and clear skies. Regions such as Ladakh, Spiti Valley, the Rann of Kutch, Jaisalmer and other rural or elevated areas are expected to provide particularly stunning views of the lunar event.

ALSO READ: How much does a Pandit ji earn in America? Check the reality behind the viral video

The Strawberry Moon is also expected to appear, especially crossing near the horizon shortly after moonrise, when atmospheric conditions can give it a warm golden or orange hue. This optical illusion often makes the Moon appear larger than usual, creating a dramatic visual effect for observers.

Advertisement

Alternative names

Across cultures, June’s Full Moon has been associated with seasonal change and new life rather than colour. Names such as Blooming Moon, Green Corn Moon and Hoer Moon reflect flowering plants and growing crops, while Birth Moon, Egg Laying Moon and Hatching Moon highlight the period when many animals give birth, and new life emerges.

