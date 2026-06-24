How much does a Pandit ji earn in America? Check the reality behind the viral video

A video by US-based Indian content creator and blogger Sarika Yadav has sparked a lively discussion online after she revealed how much Hindu priests, popularly known as “Pandit ji”, can earn in the United States. In a recent Instagram reel, Sarika addressed one of the most common questions she receives from followers: how much do priests charge for conducting religious ceremonies in America? Her answer left many social media users surprised.

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“You’ll be surprised to know how much a Pandit ji charges for a small puja in America,” Sarika said in the video. According to her, a simple Satyanarayan Puja conducted at a family’s home can cost anywhere between $300 and $350 (around ₹28,000 to ₹33,000).

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Check the viral video here

She further explained that temples may charge an additional fee of around $100 to $150, depending on the service and arrangements involved. In some cases, devotees arrange the puja materials themselves, while others pay the priest separately to bring the required items.

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Sarika noted that demand for priests remains high throughout the year, especially during housewarming ceremonies, Dhanteras, the holy month of Sawan, and even vehicle blessing rituals. “Pandit ji are in great demand during these occasions,” she said, highlighting how religious services continue to play an important role for the Indian diaspora in the US.

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The content creator also shed light on how many priests move to the US. According to her, several religious workers arrive through the R-1 visa category, which is specifically designed for individuals employed in religious occupations.

Social media reactions

The video quickly gained traction online, with many users joking that engineering might no longer be the most lucrative career option. Comments such as “Engineering chhodni padegi” flooded social media as people compared the earnings of priests with traditional white-collar professions.

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However, several users pointed out that direct conversions from dollars to rupees can be misleading. One commenter wrote that $300-$400 is not an unusually high amount in the US, considering the country’s cost of living. Another argued that incomes should be evaluated based on local expenses and purchasing power rather than exchange rates alone.

A user commented, “We should never compare the dollar to rupee kyunki pandit ji ka karcha bhi toh utna hoga jab waha inflation jada hai toh”

Another user commented, “I think that’s fee is very less as per stature of American economy. I will tell you harsh reality of India, Brahmins/Pandits are given Rs 101 Dakshina in many districts, they cannot feed their family by that.

Hence they are going for various unskilled profession such as Guard (Security Personnel), office peon etc.”