Street vendor sells avocado toast in Vadodara, netizens say 'this is delicious and healthy'

Avocado has become a popular breakfast choice over the last few years, as it offers various health benefits and tastes great as well. Even luxurious restaurants and cafes have added avocado in their menus. But for the first time, a street vendor is selling the fancy breakfast option.

Recently a food blogger, named ‘thesavouryspree’ posted a video on Instagram in which a street vendor is making toasts from avocado in Vadodara. The video went viral in no time. In the video, the cook of street food joint ‘Healthy Affair’, cuts an avocado in half and then scoops it out in a bowl. He then adds black salt, chopped tomatoes, onion, green chillies and a freshly squeezed lemon to it.

Then he blends all the items using a masher and keeps it aside. Then the cook toasts two slices of bread on a griddle until they turn brown. Then he places the mashed avocado mixture on them and finishes it with some sliced avocados, chilli flakes and oregano. Throughout the process, the cook took all precautions as he wore gloves and a hat as well.

The blogger captioned the video with information about the vendor. The blogger claims that they use top quality ingredients. She also shares other options on their menu like Pesto Toast and Bruschetta. The vendor even provides the options of French Loaf, Brown Bread and Sourdough for various toasts.

According to the caption, the ‘Healthy Affair’ vendor is located on the INOX road of Ellora Park area in Vadodara. People can enjoy the food from 5:30 PM to 10 PM every day. The blogger has also shared the phone number of the vendor in his post.

The video has garnered more than 163,000 views while some users commented that they have enjoyed it already.

One user commented, “Tried n tasted . It's delicious and healthy .. must try”. Another one said, “This looks so exciting!”