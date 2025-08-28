'Success needs 24/7 hustle': Billionaire's take on work triggers outrage, netizens call it ‘modern slavery’

Sunny Varkey, the Indian-born chairman of Dubai-based GEMS Education, has ignited a fierce debate on work-life balance by claiming that true success demands the ability to work 24/7.

In a candid conversation with Emirati podcaster Anas Bukhash, Varkey traced his journey from modest roots to leading one of the world’s largest private education networks. He credited his rise to discipline, determination, and relentless passion.

When asked whether success is possible while maintaining work-life balance, Varkey acknowledged the difficulty. “One should definitely try to maintain a balance,” he said, but added, “If I work eight hours like everybody else, I won’t be successful. One must have the passion, and then you must have the ability to literally work 24/7.”

He stressed that his achievements weren’t accidental but the result of extraordinary commitment. “I worked almost 24/7. Today, I work 24/7, literally. And the team works with me on the same level and same pace. It would be good if one could have a work-life balance, but it won’t be very easy. It’s just difficult,” he said.

Varkey underlined that no one hands out success freely: “Somebody has to work hard to achieve things. Nobody gives you a free hand in today’s world, nobody. You have to work hard, but sometimes it’s difficult to have a work-life balance.”

His remarks quickly went viral, sparking strong reactions online. Critics slammed the glorification of nonstop work. One user questioned, “Does he realise what he is saying?” Another called it “Modern-day slavery! It’s crazy that he’s promoting and encouraging people to work this much and totally ignoring the mental well-being of the person.”

Others, however, applauded his honesty and drive. One comment read, “So positive and full of really helpful advice from someone successful yet so down to earth. Keep it up.”

Who is Sunny Varkey?

Sunny Varkey, born in 1957 in Kerala, India, is the Indian-born billionaire founder and chairman of Dubai-based GEMS Education, the world’s largest private K-12 school operator with 80+ schools in over a dozen countries, catering to around 140,000 students and a 400,000-strong alumni base. After taking over his parents’ school in Dubai in 1980, he formally established GEMS in 2000 and expanded globally to the UK, India, Africa, Asia, and beyond.

Ranked among the most influential education entrepreneurs, Varkey is also a noted philanthropist — he set up the Varkey Foundation in 2010, launched the $1 million Global Teacher Prize, was appointed UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Education in 2012, and signed The Giving Pledge in 2015.

Awarded the Padma Shri in 2009, he has an estimated net worth of $3.7-4.2 billion as of 2025. While his sons Dino (CEO) and Jay Varkey (Group Executive Director) now run the business, Sunny Varkey continues to focus on philanthropy and global education reform.