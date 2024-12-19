'Such a mess...': Angry Goa homestay owner's viral video after chaotic guests stay at Airbnb- WATCH

A video showcasing the aftermath of what a Goa homestay owner describes as a chaotic stay has gone viral on social media, sparking discussions about guest behaviour and property respect.

The clip, uploaded by the owner of The Golden Perch- a popular Airbnb rental- depicts a scene of disarray allegedly left by guests after a single night, featuring unwashed dishes, milk stains, and a cluttered bedroom.

In a detailed caption accompanying the video, the owner expressed frustration over the experience, stating, “Enough with paradise. After two years of hosting, we finally encountered some trouble. When you put in effort and someone destroys it, something dies in you. But we need to get back up again and focus on making things better.” The post emphasized a desire for guests to show more consideration, noting, “Running an Airbnb is not so easy on the heart.”

Here's the video:

The video has ignited conversations about the respect owed to rental properties, with many viewers rallying behind the homestay owner. Some expressed disbelief at the lack of basic courtesy shown by guests, while others defended the guests, arguing that cleaning fees typically cover the costs associated with tidying up after a stay.

One user commented, "Whoever has done this should be named and shamed publicly. People with zero basic sense and etiquette should be just banned for using these services."

Another user wrote, "I think the Indians in the comment section do not understand the concept of an airbnb. The mess is vile. You can easily use a garbage bag to dispose off half the things on the counter. It's about being mindful and respectful, which majority of Indians lack."

However, some had divided opinion about the incident. Users argued on whether the guests are supposed to clean the utensils after a stay for just a day.

One user commented, " So you suggest that the guest clean the kitchen and the utensils? Also, has there been any damage done to your furniture? me being a sensible Travel, I don’t keep so many utensils and cleaned, but the thing is, if there are many people, the utensils will be like that, and the kitchen will be dirty."

Another user backing this argument wrote, "It's not even dirty, it's messy but nothing is broken or anything just not cleaned...... cleaning is not supposed to be done by the guests ....it's not their home it's yours."

This incident has prompted suggestions for clearer rules and guidelines for guests to enhance the homestay experience for both hosts and visitors alike.

