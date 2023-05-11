Sudha Murty on 'The Kapil Sharma Show': Former Infosys Foundation chairperson recalls being called 'cattle class' on airplane

Sudha Murty, in a preview clip promoting her appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, narrated her experience of being called “cattle class”.

In a preview clip of The Kapil Sharma Show uploaded by Sony TV, the Infosys Foundation chairperson recalled an incident where two business class passengers brushed her aside because of her apparel.

Murty recalled being referred to as “Cattle Class” simply because she had chosen to wear a salwar-kameez. In her experience, wearing salwar kameez or sarees had her labelled as “didi” or “behenji”.

“What do these economy class people know of Business Class?” Murty recalls hearing.

The Padma Bhushan winner immediately confronted the person on their statement, asking them, “What is cattle class?”

Sudha criticised the mentality that class was derived from the money a person possesses.

“Class is not defined this way that if you have money, you have class’,” Murty said, criticising the sentiment.

She cited names such as that of mathematician Manjul Bhargava and Mother Teresa as class people.

“He has made India proud, Manjul Bhargava. He is a great mathematician. He is a class person. Mother Teresa? She is class,” Murty added.

Sudha also surprised Kapil Sharma, labelling him as class in laughter and comedy, a statement that the comedian was overjoyed to hear.

Sudha Murty is known for indulging in the simpler, humbler aspects of life. Known and acknowledged for her social work, Murthy has made incredible strides with her social work.

Murty has helped build 2,300 houses in flood-affected areas across the country. She has also helped construct 7000 libraries and over 16,000 toilets. She was the recipient of the Padma Bhushan award earlier this year for those very contributions.

To hype up her appearance, SonyTV has also shared other preview clips of the anticipated episode where the Padma Shri winner gets to indulge deeper into her humorous side, trading banter with host Kapil Sharma and Guneet Monga. In one of the clips, Sudha recalls the time she met her husband, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy.

The anticipated The Kapil Sharma Show episode airs this weekend at 9.30 pm on Sony TV.