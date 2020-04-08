Super Pink Moon April 2020: Live streaming date, time in India

The Moon is slated to appear full for next three consecutive days around this time (from Monday night through Thrusday morning). The reason: the moon is at its closest point to Earth and appears brighter and bigger than when it's farthest.

A Supermoon phenomenon occurs when Moon is "full" and reaches perigee or the point of Moon orbit when it's nearest to the Earth. Thus, when a full Moon is nearest to the Earth, a Supermoon occurs.

The Super Pink Moon in India appeared bigger and brighter as this was the closest Moon has ever got to Earth. Average distance between Moon and Earth is 3, 84,000 km whereas the Super Full Moon 2020 was merely 35,035 km away from Earth.

Pink Moon, the second Supermoon of the year, will be visible in India in April 8 evening. Moon will rise from Kolkata horizon at 6:17 pm on Wednesday and will set at 6:19 am the next day. One can also go for online streaming of Pink Moon to witness this once-in-a-lifetime event.

What's Pink Supermoon?

April Supermoon is known as Pink Supermoon as it is named after pink moss that is native to eastern North America. Therefore, pink refers to the pink flower that blossoms during this time and not the colour of the moon. This year, it is expected to be the usual golden colour and not pink.

