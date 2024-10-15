'Super' plasma therapy reversed father’s age by 25 years: Tech millionaire's big claims

Bryan Johnson, a prominent tech entrepreneur based in the United States, has made headlines with his groundbreaking claims regarding a plasma exchange procedure that has reversed his father’s biological age by an astonishing 25 years.

In a recent post on the social media platform X, Johnson shared images of his latest Total Plasma Exchange (TPE) therapy, during which his blood plasma was replaced with albumin, a protein renowned for its potential rejuvenating effects.

“I completed my first total plasma exchange (TPE), removing all the plasma in my body and replacing it with albumin,” Johnson noted, emphasizing the treatment's goal of detoxifying the body.

Adding to the intrigue, Johnson revealed that the lab technician conducting the procedure was taken aback by the quality of his plasma. The technician, who boasts nine years of experience in TPE, described Johnson’s plasma as the cleanest he had ever encountered, expressing his reluctance to dispose of it.

“He couldn’t bring himself to throw it away,” Johnson recounted, highlighting the technician's thoughts on the possible uses of the plasma for various therapeutic applications.

Referring to his plasma as “liquid gold,” Johnson shared a photograph of himself holding a bag containing the straw-coloured fluid, further stoking curiosity about its potential benefits.

In a controversial twist, Johnson reported that after receiving one litre of Johnson’s plasma, his father experienced a notable reduction in his rate of ageing, which he claims remained steady for six months. “We don’t know if it was from my super plasma or if it was from removing his plasma, but the results are interesting nonetheless,” he remarked.

Responses on social media have been mixed, with some users expressing awe at the claims while others voiced scepticism. Comments ranged from questioning the body’s natural detoxification processes to concerns about the implications of such treatments.