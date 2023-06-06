'Super toxic culture': HDFC Bank employee yelling at colleagues exposes sales practices, say netizens

A classic case of toxic work culture was all over social media on Monday after a video of a top executive from HDFC Bank abusing his colleagues during an online meeting went viral. In the video, the top executive, named Pushpal Roy, could be seen engaging in misconduct and screaming at his employees in Bengali.

HDFC Bank, meanwhile, said that the concerned employee has been suspended and a detailed investigation has been initiated which will be undertaken as per Conduct guidelines of the Bank.

Ever since the video was shared, it opened up the debate on India Inc.'s work environment and the need to look beyond just one incident to address the issue collectively.

Also WATCH | Honda Elevate Unveiled in India: Check out features, bookings date, expected price, rivals for the new SUV and more

"Hdfc Bank viral video is nothing new, those who have corporate experience can understand it very well. Behind bigger building and thicker glasses, slavery and rudeness are hidden (sic)," a Twitter user wrote.

Also WATCH | Tech Today Congress 2023: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on Congress govt’s vision, infrastructure problems in Bengaluru, start-ups and more

A second user added, "Super toxic culture. This went viral because it's virtual and got recorded. Wonder what must be happening during in-person conference room meetings."

"Today’s video of an HDFC bank manager is not just true for HDFC. It’s symptomatic of the tremendous pressure faced by sales teams to sell insurance products. It’s the biggest effort to sell inferior, low returns, wealth destructive products for highest commissions. Truly sad state of affairs. CEOs need to be hauled up for this huge misselling effort," a third user stated.

Also WATCH: This camera has no lens but creates images using AI, location details, text prompts. Know all about Paragraphica

A fourth user said, "I feel ashamed to hold multiple accounts with you for over a decade. A place of such a bad work culture must not be tolerated. I am planning to close my accounts soon as part of protest from my end."

Take a look at the reactions:

Hdfc bank viral video is nothing new, those who have corporate exp can understand it very well.



Behind bigger building & thicker glasses, slavery & rudeness are hidden! — Yash Dhanuka (@YashDhanuka14) June 5, 2023

Super toxic culture. This went viral because its virtual and got recorded. Wonder what must be happening during in-person conference room meetings.



Not just here but in the likes of @Bajaj_Finance whose spam calls are now talk of the town.#HDFCBank @HDFC_Bank https://t.co/IcW3LvOA2N — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) June 5, 2023

Today’s video of an HDFC bank manager is not just true for HDFC. It’s symptomatic of the tremendous pressure faced by sales teams to sell insurance products.



It’s the biggest effort to sell inferior, low returns, wealth destructive products for highest commissions.



Truly sad… — Karan Datta 🇮🇳 (@Datta_karan) June 5, 2023

HDFC Bank’s Cluster Head Mr.Pushpal Roy’s taking con-call with the Branch Heads - Kolkata! If this is the present scenario in HDFC Bank, then it's very very demeaning and inhumane.

I am Going To Close My salary Account With Immediate Effect. Shame Shame Shame!! @HDFC_Bank pic.twitter.com/Lm7jC9GnWM June 5, 2023

@HDFC_Bank I feel ashamed to hold multiple accounts with you for over a decade. A place of such a bad work culture must not be tolerated.

I am planning to close my accounts soon as part of protest from my end. pic.twitter.com/jNLkcRvKGS — Himal Chakraborty (@HimalChakrabor1) June 5, 2023

#HDFC bank’s Manager Mr. Pushpal Roy. Employees were treated in an unprofessional way. I would have given back right there. Not sure why & how employees are tolerating. He is completely demoralised and done blatant attacked on employees. Should be fired !

#toxicworkenvironment pic.twitter.com/m0IrfqXl6b — Sara (@srchetlur) June 5, 2023

Toxic work culture

The incident on Monday is just another example of toxic work culture, which has become a heated debate of late in corporate circles. According to a recent report by Kolkata-based staffing firm Genius Consultants, for instance, shows that over 48 per cent of Gen Z -- or those born in mid-to-late 1990s and the early 2010s -- attribute toxic work culture as the primary cause for quiet quitting.

Quiet quitting is a term which is used for those employees who put no more effort into their jobs than absolutely necessary. The report, based on a survey among 1,928 employees across sectors, revealed that 23 per cent of the respondents blame office politics and excessive work pressure for the issue.

Also Watch: NIRF Ranking 2023: IIT Madras bags first position overall, IISc Bangalore tops universities category of National Institutional Ranking Framework

Also Watch: Rehana Fathima POCSO case: The woman who posed semi-nude as her children painted her body. She had entered Sabarimala Temple

After the video of the meeting in HDFC Bank went viral, netizens noted that a culture of such sort has been developed specifically within financial institutions and Roy's behaviour is something that escalated from the top.

"He alone is not the culprit, He also received the same treatment from his seniors for sure," a user on Twitter said.

"I have worked with two well-known private banks. This is just tip of the iceberg. All private banks have same culture across India but no one pay heed to the conditions of the employees," added another.

Another user noted: "HDFC Bank fired senior Employee for misbehaving with staff to sell life insurance with rough tone. By that means, 90 per cent of senior bank employees are eligible under this category."

HDFC Bank fired senior Employee for misbehaving with staff to sell life insurance with rough tone.



By that means, 90% of senior bank employees are eligible under this category. June 6, 2023

He alone is not culprit,

He also received the same treatment from his seniors for sure. — Manoj 🇮🇳 (@Manoj_Indian007) June 6, 2023

I have worked with two well known private banks. This is just tip of the iceberg. All private banks have same culture across India but no one pay heed to the conditions of the employees. #HDFCBank #ICICIBank #axisbank — Saurabh Joshi (@simplysaurabh18) June 6, 2023

Furthermore, users also believe that now is the time for banks and insurance companies to introspect on their sales practices so that such issues are wiped off completely.

Also Read: Video of HDFC Bank executive berating colleagues over targets goes viral; lender takes action

Also Read: Coding Ninjas' senior executive gets gate locked to stop employees from leaving office; company says action 'regrettable'

Also Watch: ICC World Test Championship 2023: India vs Australia, new squad with Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur, WTC Final 2023 app launched, Ravi Shastri, Wasim Akram, Ricky Ponting pick teams