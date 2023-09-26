Surat: Diamonds rain on streets? Video of locals searching for it goes viral

A video of locals searching for diamonds dropped on a road in Surat, has gone viral on social media. The video shows a group of people gathered around a spot on the road, frantically searching for something. Some people are even on their hands and knees, looking for the elusive diamonds.

This was spurred by rumors that a diamond trader accidentally dropped a bag full of precious stones. However, there comes an unexpected twist in the tale. Upon examination, the supposed diamonds turned out to be mere glass pieces.

The viral video was shot at the mini bazaar in Surat's Varachha neighbourhood. Small diamond traders and others passing by were seen collecting the glittering pieces in the hope of making a quick fortune.

The video also showed a person sweeping the area with a broom in the hopes of finding a diamond in the dust.

The diamonds on the road were not concentrated in one spot, but were spread out over many feet. The frenzy finally ceased when local authorities arrived and confirmed the truth—the so-called diamonds were nothing more than American diamonds, which are cheaper in cost and are nowhere close to real diamonds extracted from the mine, or CBD diamonds prepared in the lab.

"This rumour spread really fast in the area. One or two fake diamonds were found on the streets but no real diamonds were found anywhere. Somebody probably dropped some American diamonds on their way," Police Inspector of Varachha police station, Alpesh Gabani told The Quint.

Gabani also stated that the incident had nothing to do with the volatility in the diamond market.

Surat, known as the 'Diamond City of India,' is home to the world's largest market for diamond polishing, cutting, and making.

As per experts, the Russia-Ukraine war precipitated the Surat diamond industry's decline last year.

According to data from the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), overall gross exports of gems and jewellery for the April-June quarter were 60,222.10 crore, a 28.08 percent decrease from the similar period in 2022.

One of the causes for the drop in exports is an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid in March 2023, which resulted in the closure of four Sagar Diamonds plants.

Surat's diamond hub employs approximately 800,000 people.

