Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB to grill Deepika Padukone in drug probe case today

Padmaavat actor Deepika Padukone will be questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) over the drugs angle in the Sushant Singh case today. The drugs watchdog is likely to call her manager Karishma Prakash for questioning again today. The NCB has also summoned Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor for questioning today.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrived at the Mumbai airport via a chartered flight from Goa on Thursday. Padukone's name cropped up in the drugs probe after a WhatsApp chat featuring her and Kwan talent agency employee Karishma was discovered during the investigation. In these chats, Deepika allegedly asked Prakash "maal" and proceeded to talk about hash.

Meanwhile, the NCB has grilled Rakul Preet Singh and Kwan talent agency manager Karishma Prakash. Rakul Preet's interrogation was slated to take place on Thursday but got deferred as she did not receive summons. Rakul Preet was questioned by the SIT for four hours while Karishma was questioned for longer time.

The central agency questioned Rakul and Karishma over the contents of the WhatsApp chat that reportedly indicated marijuana was purchased for consumption. The co-founder of Phantom Films, Madhu Mantena had recorded his statement with the drugs watchdog on Wednesday.

Besides Rakul and Karishma, the agency also questioned two Dharma Production employees -- Kshitij Raviprasad and Anubhav Chopra. The agency also raided Kshitij's house.

The NCB has already arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty, late Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, for alleged procurement and consumption of drugs. A special court extended Chakraborty's custody till October 6 on Tuesday. The Sushant Singh Rajput case is being probed by three agencies -- CBI, NCB and ED. While the CBI is probing the circumstances that led to Sushant Singh's death, the NCB and the ED are investigating the drugs and money laundering angles, respectively.

