Bollywood drugs case: Deepika, Sara, Rakul, Shraddha summoned by NCB

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh have been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning on Wednesday. Deepika's manager Karishma, designer Simone Khambatta, and Sushant Singh Rajput's manager Shruti Modi have also been called for questioning.

Deepika has been called to record her statement on Friday (September 25). Modi, Khambatta and Rakul Preet have been summoned for questioning tomorrow (September 24). On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have been summoned on September 26.

Earlier, Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash was summoned to join the investigation, but she sought time due to ill health. She has been exempted from appearance till Friday.

The NCB has already arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, for alleged procurement and use of drugs. A special court on Tuesday extended till October 6 the judicial custody of Chakraborty.

On Wednesday, film producer Madhu Mantena recorded his statement with NCB.

Earlier, India Today had revealed that a boatman told the NCB that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput used to party at his Lonavala farmhouse. In his statement to the NCB, the boatman, Jagdish Das, had claimed that the farmhouse was a party destination for Sushant, his core team, and Bollywood friends like Rhea, Sara, Shraddha, and arrested drug-peddling suspect Zaid Vilatra, among others. The boatman also alleged that ganja and liquor were common in their island parties.

Meanwhile, Rajput was found hanging in his residence in suburban Bandra on June 14. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is separately probing a case against Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting the 34-year-old actor's suicide.

