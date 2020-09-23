Sushant Singh Rajput case: Ordered CBD oil online for Shraddha Kapoor, Jaya Saha tells NCB

Talent manager Jaya Saha has told the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials that she ordered CBD oil online for Shraddha Kapoor. NCB showed the WhatsApp chats between Jaya and Shraddha to the former and questioned about the content. The talent manager confessed that the chats between her and Shraddha regarding CBD oil were genuine. The Kwan talent agency manager was questioned for hours on end by the central agency on Monday and Tuesday.

She added that she arranged CBD oil not only for Shraddha Kapoor but also for Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty, film director Madhu Mantena and herself. When questioned about her chats with the Pukar actress Namrata Shirodkar, Saha said that the chats are indeed her but she does not recall anything about the contents.

Jaya Saha came on the NCB's radar when her WhatsApp chats with actress Rhea Chakraborty were made public by the ED. In these chats, both of them can be seen talking about drugs. Jaya advised Rhea to use a few drops of a substance in Sushant Singh's tea or coffee. It was later discovered that they were talking about CBD oil.

Shraddha Kapoor is, however, not the first A-lister to come on the NCB's radar with regards to the drug scene in Bollywood. Names of actresses like Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Dia Mirza and Deepika Padukone have also cropped up in the NCB probe. The NCB is likely to issue summons to these actors soon. Meanwhile, the NCB will question Rhea Chakraborty's manager Shruti Modi on Thursday.

