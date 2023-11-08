‘Swarna Mudra’ sweet, with a whopping price of Rs 21,000 per kg, gains popularity in Ahmedabad

With Diwali round the corner, various kinds of sweets in the market and are gaining popularity. Among them is a sweet named 'Swarna Mudra', a delicacy that uses a 24-carat gold layer on it. The sweet has become a centre of attraction for those in Ahmedabad.

A single piece of Swarna Mudra reportedly costs Rs 1,400 and the price per kg is Rs 21,000. One kilogram of the Swarna Mudra sweet has about 15 pieces.

It has several components like blueberries, almonds, pistachios and cranberries. It is being sold at Ahmedabad's Gwalia SBR outlet.

"The Swarna Mudra sweets have especially been made this year and are getting a good response. We are taking orders for the sweets and preparing accordingly," said Raveena Tilwani, as per India Today.

According to her, the store has been taking many other orders for sweets and dry fruits, ranging from Rs 350 to Rs 15,000.

"Some people are also customising their orders. The Swarna Mudra sweets are gaining the attention of all those who are arriving to buy sweets," she stated.

A few days back, Lucknow had also grabbed headlines for selling a unique sweet garnished with 24-carat gold. The sweet/mithai named 'Exotica' is being sold at Chhappan Bhog in Lucknow and was inroduced in the year 2009.

As per reports, the price for a box which contains 100 pieces, can go up to Rs 50,000.

The owner, in an interview with Moneycontrol, said that the sweet shop first made this mithai at the request of a customer more than a decade ago. Ever since then, the demand has only increased.

Kumar told the publication that people usually buy the bigger boxes for gifting during weddings and festivals. However, the shop sells three to four units of the Rs 2,000 box every day. He said that each mithai weighs 10 grams and a single piece costs Rs 500.

Also Read: Gold prices expected to reach Rs 63,000 during Diwali: MOFSL Report

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Video: Govt warns social media companies about consequences of deepfakes, misinformation