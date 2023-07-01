Swiggy reveals Indians placed 7.6 crore biryani orders in last 12 months

Ahead of International Biryani Day on July 2, food delivery platform Swiggy revealed that Indians placed 7.6 crore orders for biryani in the last 12 months alone. This is equivalent to 219 orders per minute.

International Biryani Day is an unofficial holiday that was created by Daawat Basmati Rice in 2022. It is celebrated on the first Sunday of July every year. The goal of International Biryani Day is to celebrate the delicious and versatile rice dish that is biryani.

Biryani is a popular dish in many countries around the world, but it is particularly popular in India. In fact, according to Swiggy and Zomato, biryani is the most-ordered dish in India on both platforms.

The orders ranged from Lucknowi Biryani to Hyderabadi Dum Biryani to Kolkata Biryani and more, said the food delivery platform. Lucknowi Biryani is a fragrant biryani made with basmati rice, chicken, and spices. Hyderabadi Dum Biryani is a spicy biryani made with basmati rice, mutton, and spices. Kolkata Biryani is a flavorful biryani made with basmati rice, fish, and spices.

According to Swiggy, India's leading food delivery platform, biryani orders saw a growth of 8.26% in the first half of 2023 as compared to the same time period last year.

This growth is attributed to a number of factors, including the increasing popularity of biryani among Indians, the growing availability of biryani restaurants and delivery options, and the increasing disposable income of Indians.

The data also revealed that Hyderabad topped the list of cities with the most biryani orders. The city of pearls ordered 7.2 million biryanis in June alone. Bengaluru came second with nearly 5 million orders, while Chennai came third with nearly 3 million orders.

The growth in biryani orders is a positive sign for the Indian food industry. It shows that Indians are increasingly demanding and enjoying this delicious and versatile rice dish.

As per Swiggy analysis, Bengaluru has the most biryani restaurants in India, with nearly 24,000 restaurants serving biryani. Mumbai comes in second with over 22,000 biryani restaurants, while Delhi has over 20,000 biryani restaurants.

