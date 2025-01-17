'Swiggy... this is unacceptable ': Mahua Moitra calls out Swiggy for delivering spoiled ice cream, asks for Rs 1220 refund

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament Mahua Moitra took to social media last night to express her frustration with food delivery service Swiggy after receiving spoiled ice creams she had ordered. In a tweet sent around 10:15 PM on January 16, the 50-year-old politician criticised the service for delivering “expensive” Minus Thirty mini sticks ice cream that were inedible.

“Sorry Swiggy - you’ve got to up your game. Unacceptable that I ordered expensive Minus Thirty mini sticks ice cream & it arrives spoilt and inedible. Expecting a refund or replacement asap,” Moitra tweeted.

Sorry @Swiggy -you’ve got to up your game. Unacceptable that I ordered expensive Minus Thirty mini sticks ice cream & it arrives spoilt and inedible. Expecting a refund or replacement asap . — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) January 16, 2025

The TMC leader revealed that she had ordered a total of 10 ice creams for ₹1,220. Swiggy’s customer service team responded promptly, requesting her order number to address the issue.

Moitra's complaint quickly sparked amusement on social media, with many users referencing her previous controversies, including a high-profile incident involving an expensive handbag. The MP herself joined in the humour, quipping that her ice creams were “Hermes flavour with Bobbi Brown topping.”

Some even trolled her for posting this query on X. On user wrote, "This seems like an advertising deal to me. Since she was caught last time. For selling her parliamentary credentials. Now she is earning money by doing advertisements. to fulfill her expensive Hobbies."

However, she also took a moment to address the trolling she faced on platform X, asserting, “Just because I am an MP doesn’t mean I am not a normal person who orders food online. Please get over this mindset that public reps are not normal beings.”

The incident has ignited a broader discussion about customer experiences with delivery platforms. Many users chimed in with their own negative experiences regarding refunds from e-commerce and food delivery services.

One user shared, “Happened to me twice with Minus Thirty orders. It’s frustrating, but I understand the challenges with frozen deliveries,” while another advised against ordering items that can melt quickly.