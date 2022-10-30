T20 World Cup 2022: India vs South Africa today; check stats, rankings and weather reports

Rohit Sharma-led Team India is all set to take on South Africa in a battle of table-toppers at Perth Stadium in Australia on Sunday. India, which is currently at the top of the T20 world cup 2022 points table in Group 2 with four points, will take on South Africa, who are at three points. Therefore, the upcoming match will also decide the Group 2 topper and India’s probable semi-final venue.

Match timings

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup match will begin at 04.30 pm IST and can be watched on Star Sports. The match will also be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app.

The Western Australian Cricket Association (WACA) stadium, which has been the traditional venue for many decades, is now the newly-built concrete jungle called Optus Stadium which hosts the international games in the country. However, it is similar to the old ground and provides a good bounce on offer that could make life difficult for batters.

Weather

The weather prediction in Perth is also looking better than in Melbourne. India will look to move a step closer to the semis by defeating the Proteas in the encounter at Perth.

India vs South Africa

Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, two of the world's most fearsome speed bowlers, are also expected to make the match tougher for the Indian cricket team. Their steep bounce can trouble Men in Blue. While Rabada can get the bowl swing at 145 clicks, expect Nortje to mix it up with either back of length or the hard lengths at 150 plus speed. Both Rabada and Nortje are expected to pose some tough challenges for Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav.

With two of the most exciting players in Tristan Stubbs and Rossouw, South Africa will have an upper hand on the Indian bowling attack where only Mohammed Shami can bowl northwards of 140 kmph. Rossouw will come into the match with the rarest of rare back-to-back T20I hundreds (the only other being France’s Gustav McKeon) and will be the biggest threat to Indian bowlers.

Adelaide will be India's semi-final destination if it topples South Africa on Sunday and then beat Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in the next two games. The topper of the Group plays in Adelaide on November 10. However, India can end up travelling to Sydney even after topping Group 2 in case of Australia finish as runners-up in Group 1 and sneak into the semifinals. Their fixed semifinal venue is due to a pre-tournament arrangement.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rilee Rossouw, Tristan Stubbs, Kagiso Rabada, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi

(With input from agencies)