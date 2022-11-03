T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan keeps T20 World Cup hopes alive; Babar Azam's team defeats South Africa by 33 Runs after DLS Method

Pakistan delivered a spectacular win against South Africa in its Super 12 clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. After scoring a challenging 185/9 in 20 overs, Pakistan bowlers made it difficult for the Proteas after rain interrupted their game. The Duckworth Lewis Stern calculations saved the game for Pakistan as the South African team was asked to chase a revised target of 142 in 14 overs. The Proteas fell short in the end, keeping Pakistan’s hopes alive in the event.

Pakistan posted 185 on the board in 20 overs on a slippery day in Sydney even after losing captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan early. Shadab Khan was the star of the show and produced a special all-round effort on Thursday. Shadab first led Pakistan's strong batting display with a scintillating 22-ball 52, propelling them to 185 for nine after opting to bat.

On the other hand, Shaheen Shah Afridi (3/14) and Shadab (2/16) then blew away the South African top order. The Proteas could manage 108 for 9 in 14 overs.

With this, Pakistan is now at the third spot in Group 2, just behind India and South Africa. Pakistan has 4 points, while South Africa has 5 points, and India with 6 points is leading the group scorecard.

The Proteas have now lost the unbeaten team tag in the tournament. There's one round of games left, and all four sides still hoping to progress.

Calculations for the semis

With Pakistan moving to the third spot, their net run rate is now +1.117 and is the same as India’s rate. This means if Pakistan beat Bangladesh on Sunday and Zimbabwe also defeats India, Babar Azam and his men can be in the semi-finals.

On the other hand, if the Proteas end up drawing a single point from their Super 12 match against the Netherlands, then Azam’s men will have a decent chance of finishing ahead of the Proteas, and perhaps getting a semifinal berth.

South Africa will play with the Netherlands at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday, whereas Pakistan is also scheduled to take on Bangladesh at the same venue. Group 2 leaders India will meet Zimbabwe in the 42nd match of the T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.