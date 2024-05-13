scorecardresearch
Business Today
T20 World Cup 2024: New India's jersey, training kit unveiled; take a look

Board of Cricket Council in India secretary Jay Shah and Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma unveiled India's new kit for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup. BCCI's official handle posted a video showing both of them examining the new colours of India first-hand. During a special event held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, popular German sportswear manufacturer Adidas displayed the new training kit, coaching staff kit, and the main kit.

The new kit was previously announced by Adidas through a video on the social media. The video featured Indian cricket stars Rohit, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja welcoming the new kit at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. As depicted in the video, the new kit showcases a brilliant blend of blue on the main body and light orange sleeves. Additionally, two orange stripes running parallel along the waist-side, accompanied by Adidas's trademark white stripes. The main kit also features tri-coloured stripes on its collar.

Adidas has been India's design partner ever since the BCCI penned a multi-year-contract with them on May 23, 2023. Before Adidas came on board, it was Killer Jeans, a clothing brand by MPL.

Many Indian cricket stars have featured as models in the new colours ever since the announcement was made.

Team India Squad for T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashashvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav. Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal. Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Published on: May 13, 2024, 8:28 PM IST
