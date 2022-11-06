T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan in the finals? Here’s how it is possible

T20 World Cup 2022: The opening match between India and Pakistan had a thrilling finish in which the Men in Blue won by four wickets after Virat Kohli's stunning knock of 83. Following the game, supporters in both nations grew impatient for the next clash between the bitter rivals. Now, it looks like there can be another clash between the two arch-rivals in the final to be played on November 13 (Sunday).

Initially, Pakistan appeared to be out of the running for a spot in the semifinals. But South Africa's shocking loss to the Netherlands on Sunday has given Pakistan hope and now Pakistan has officially entered the semi-finals by beating Bangladesh in their last match. Pakistan won by 5 wickets against Bangladesh.

India vs Pakistan in the final: Here's how it is possible

On Sunday, South Africa faced the Netherlands in their final Super 12 match. With the Netherlands defeating South Africa by 13 runs, Pakistan now only needs to defeat Bangladesh to secure a place in the semi-finals. After South Africa's shocking defeat to the Netherlands, India has advanced to the semi-finals.

Now, India and Pakistan will face England and New Zealand, respectively. If the Asian giants win their respective matches, an India-Pakistan final in Melbourne on November 13 will be set up.

India has won three of the four matches played and is currently leading the table with six points. Pakistan, on the other hand, has amassed 4 points after suffering two defeats and recording two wins, putting them in third place.

In the group stages, India narrowly defeated Pakistan. However, the Men in Blue defeated Pakistan in the group stages but fell to Babar Azam's boys in the Super 4 stages of the Asia Cup.

Meanwhile, netizens are also hopeful of seeing India and Pakistan in the finals of the T20 World Cup match. A Twitter user wrote, “I Have A Feeling. Netherlands Will Beat South Africa. Pakistan Will Beat Bangladesh. And India 100% Will Beat Zimbabwe. Final - India Vs Pakistan.”

Another user wrote, “ Deep inside we all want an India vs Pakistan final ❤️”

