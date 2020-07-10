Will TakaTak be the next TikTok?

TakaTak, the new video-sharing application unveiled by home-grown OTT service MX Player, is seen as a substitute to banned rival TikTok app.

Launched on July 8, MX Player is the latest entrant in short video app space in India. TakaTak is available for download on Google Play and will also be made available on the Apple Store in the coming days.

The app's description reads, "MX TakaTak is a short video community, made locally and specially by MX Media & Entertainment in India. On MX TakaTak, we provide rich video content and encourage creation full of imagination."

TakaTak debuted in the Indian market amid a rising chorus for "Made in India" apps following the ban on TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps. The void left by the ban has led to a surge in demand for local apps.

Also Read: '$100 billion? May be not!': How TikTok ban will impact ByteDance's valuation

How to use the TakaTak app: -

The app offers users fun videos they can watch and share on social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp. They can browse a broad range of videos, ranging from gaming, food, memes, dubbing, comedy sports, etc.

You can create short videos on the go on this platform and can also edit them using editing features of the app.

Main features of TakaTak app: -

Trending videos: Users can browse trending videos on the app and dub them.

Shoot and edit videos: Users can make creative videos by using the editing features available on this app.

Save and share status: There are over 10,000 status videos available on the app's platform

Music library: There is a music library with fresh editor's pick.

Photo editor: Users can edit photos to post nice profile pictures and start a story.

Video editor: Users can also merge videos, as well as modify their timing and surfacing.

Beauty camera: Users can also choose beauty effects and filters while recording videos.

Languages supported by the app: The app is available in 10 languages namely- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Also Read: Business model more difficult, not making TikTok-like apps, says Nandan Nilekani