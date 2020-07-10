Will TakaTak be the next TikTok?

TakaTak, the new video-sharing application unveiled by home-grown OTT service MX Player, is seen as a substitute to banned rival TikTok app.
Launched on July 8, MX Player is the latest entrant in short video app space in India. TakaTak is available for download on Google Play and will also be made available on the Apple Store in the coming days.
The app's description reads, "MX TakaTak is a short video community, made locally and specially by MX Media & Entertainment in India. On MX TakaTak, we provide rich video content and encourage creation full of imagination."
TakaTak debuted in the Indian market amid a rising chorus for "Made in India" apps following the ban on TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps. The void left by the ban has led to a surge in demand for local apps.
How to use the TakaTak app: -
The app offers users fun videos they can watch and share on social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp. They can browse a broad range of videos, ranging from gaming, food, memes, dubbing, comedy sports, etc.
You can create short videos on the go on this platform and can also edit them using editing features of the app.
Main features of TakaTak app: -
