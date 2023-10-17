scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Trends
Tamil Nadu: 8 dead in two explosions at firecracker units in Sivakasi

Feedback

Tamil Nadu: 8 dead in two explosions at firecracker units in Sivakasi

Police, fire and rescue service personnel were pressed into service to extinguish the flames.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Preliminary inquiries revealed that in the first incident, the accident occurred at a fireworks unit in Rengapalayam near Srivilliputtur. Preliminary inquiries revealed that in the first incident, the accident occurred at a fireworks unit in Rengapalayam near Srivilliputtur.

Eight persons were killed in two separate explosions at two different firecracker manufacturing units in Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. Preliminary inquiries revealed that in the first incident, the accident occurred at a fireworks unit in Rengapalayam near Srivilliputtur. 

The incident took place when the samples were being tested. While 5 persons died on the spot, several people were critically injured. All have been rushed to the district government hospital.

Police, fire and rescue service personnel were pressed into service to extinguish the flames.

“Seven charred bodies were recovered from the sudden blast at the fireworks unit in Sivakasi and their identities are yet to be established,” a senior police official told PTI.

The police suspect that they could be workers, he said. 

The fire accident at another fireworks unit in Kammapatti village left a man dead, police said.  Two more women workers were rushed with burns to the hospital.

The cops added the retail outlets had a valid licence and an investigation was launched to look into the accident.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled the deaths and announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh for the families of the victims.

Published on: Oct 17, 2023, 5:31 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement