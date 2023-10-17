Tamil Nadu: 8 dead in two explosions at firecracker units in Sivakasi

Eight persons were killed in two separate explosions at two different firecracker manufacturing units in Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. Preliminary inquiries revealed that in the first incident, the accident occurred at a fireworks unit in Rengapalayam near Srivilliputtur.

The incident took place when the samples were being tested. While 5 persons died on the spot, several people were critically injured. All have been rushed to the district government hospital.

Police, fire and rescue service personnel were pressed into service to extinguish the flames.

“Seven charred bodies were recovered from the sudden blast at the fireworks unit in Sivakasi and their identities are yet to be established,” a senior police official told PTI.

The police suspect that they could be workers, he said.

The fire accident at another fireworks unit in Kammapatti village left a man dead, police said. Two more women workers were rushed with burns to the hospital.

The cops added the retail outlets had a valid licence and an investigation was launched to look into the accident.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled the deaths and announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh for the families of the victims.