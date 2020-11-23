Tamil Nadu, Puducherry brace for cyclonic storm

The Meteorological Department has predicted a cyclonic storm over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry areas as low pressure over the Bay of Bengal has become well marked and could intensify further. "The well-marked low pressure over southwest Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hrs and move towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast," ANI quoted IMD's S Balachandran as saying. Balachandran said the storm will cross between Karaikal and Mamallapuram by November 25.

The IMD also said the depression has formed over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, about 600 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 630 km south-southeast of Chennai. It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours.

The Depression over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal about 600 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 630 km south-southeast of Chennai. It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/PEUAnLvVaY India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 23, 2020

With this, areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may witness heavy to very heavy rain showers at most places. Some areas may also experience heavy rains under the cyclonic conditions.

"Sea condition would be rough and wind speed is likely to gradually increase from Sunday onwards, gusting 100 kmph over southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts around the region of landfall on November 25," an IMD bulletin said.

The overall rainfall will increase from November 23, with widespread showers and thunderstorms over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal between November 24 and 26. South coastal areas of Andhra, Rayalaseema and Telangana may also witness rainfall from November 25-26. In view of this, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

Besides, severe cyclonic storm "GATI" over north Somalia has moved nearly westwards with a speed of about 9 kmph. "During the past 06 hours and weakened into a Cyclonic Storm over the same region and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of 23rd November 2020 nearly150 km south-southwest of Ras Binnah (Somalia)," tweeted IMD.

