Tamil Nadu: SUV ends up at flight of steps due to Google Maps 'fastest route'

An SUV found itself in a precarious position atop a flight of stairs after the driver followed what was believed to be the "fastest route" provided by Google Maps.

The incident occurred as a man was driving back to Karnataka from Gudalur, where he and his friends had spent the weekend. They relied on Google Maps for directions. Gudalur, positioned at the tri-junction of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, is a well-liked vacation destination, often frequented by tourists heading to Ooty.

Following Google Maps' guidance, the friends were directed through the Police Quarters, which the navigation app deemed the "fastest route." However, this route led them to a steep flight of stairs in a residential area.

Faced with an impasse, the man brought the vehicle to a stop on the stairs and reached out for help. Residents and police personnel promptly stepped in, assisting the group in maneuvering the SUV back to the main road, enabling them to resume their journey back to Karnataka.

Google Maps is known for its ability to calculate the fastest route based on real-time traffic data and other factors, as it uses sophisticated algorithms like Dijkstra's and A* to determine the shortest distance between two points. However, the application also recommends the most fuel-efficient route when it has a similar arrival time to the fastest one, offering users a choice based on their preferences.

Despite these advanced features, there are inherent risks associated with using GPS while driving. Programming the GPS while the vehicle is in motion is akin to texting and driving, posing a significant danger. Additionally, muting the GPS sound or looking up directions can lead to distractions, and reacting to GPS instructions too late can result in mishaps, such as the aforementioned SUV's unfortunate detour down a staircase.

Experts warn that blindly following GPS directions can lead to being led down unfamiliar and potentially hazardous paths. Overdependence on GPS technology may also impair our ability to store and recall spatial information, which is crucial for navigating unknown environments.

Also Read: 'Where did you learn maths?': Shashi Tharoor gets trolled for suggesting Sensex did better during Congress regimes than BJP