Tamil Nadu tea estate owner gifts Royal Enfield bikes as Diwali gift to employees

As the festive season is here, everyone looks forward to celebrating and receiving gifts, not just from family and friends. It's not only family and friends from whom people eagerly anticipate receiving gifts but also their employers. In a heartwarming and unexpected gesture, a tea estate in Tamil Nadu's Kotagiri town went the extra mile for its employees during Diwali. Instead of the usual gift comprising of vouchers, incentives, or sweets, the company surprised its employees by presenting them with Royal Enfield bikes as a Diwali bonus.

P. Sivakumar, the owner of the sprawling 190-acre tea estate, has a history of generous gifts to his employees during Diwali, such as household appliances and cash bonuses. However, this year, he decided to exceed expectations by gifting his employees bikes valued at over Rs 2 lakh each.

Over the past two decades, approximately 627 dedicated employees have worked at the tea estate. Sivakumar selected 15 employees, which included his manager, supervisor, storekeeper, cashier, field staff, and drivers, as recipients of the Royal Enfield motorcycles, as reported by News18.

After handing over the keys to their new bikes, Sivakumar joined his staff for a ride on their new motorcycles, and a video capturing this heartwarming moment has since gone viral on the internet.

One of the tea estate employees, who spoke with the news agency PTI, expressed their gratitude for the unexpected gifts, saying, "We were never expecting this type of gift. He [the owner] gifted around 15 Royal Enfield bikes, whichever we preferred, and it is something that I believe nobody will get, but we got it. We are blessed by his work and the teamwork which we have done."

In a similar spirit of generosity, the owner of a pharmaceutical company in Haryana gifted cars to his staff as a Diwali present in a previous year. A video showing MK Bhatia, Chairman of MitsKart, handing over the keys to twelve of his staff members, including an office assistant, brand-new Tata Punch cars, went viral on social media. Bhatia stated that he chose this special gift to recognize the dedication and hard work of his employees, who have been with him since he founded the company a few years ago.

Diwali this year is set to be celebrated on November 12.

