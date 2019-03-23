Tamilrockers: Akshay Kumar's Kesari full movie leaked online in just one day after release

The infamous piracy website Tamilrockers has leaked the Akshay Kumar-Parineeti Chopra starrer Kesari in just a day of its release. Akshay's war saga is among several other Indian movies to have fallen prey to the menace of piracy. Before this, Tamilrockers had leaked movies like Thugs of Hindostan, Uri-The Surgical Strike, Manikarnika, among others.

Directed by Anurag Singh, the film was released on March 21 on Holi. The unlikely distribution of film over the Internet now poses a threat to filmmakers as to whether this will affect its box office collection or not.

The film made a whopping Rs 21.5 crore on its opening day and has surpassed the collections of blockbusters like Gully Boy, Total Dhamaal and Captain Marvel, according to film critic Taran Adarsh. It is Akshay Kumar's second biggest opener after Gold, which made Rs 25.25 crore on its first day.

The movie, jointly produced under the banners of Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, Azure Entertainment and Zee Studios, is one of the "costliest films" of Akshay, and saw a mega opening across 4,200 screens across the world, including 3,200 screens in India alone.

Also read: Luka Chuppi collection Week 3: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon's low-budget film collects Rs 86.99 crore at box office

Kesari is an extraordinary story of 21 Sikh soldiers fighting valiantly against 10,000 Afghan troops in the year 1897. It depicts Afghan soldiers' attempt to capture Saragarhi, a signalling post between Fort Gulistan and Fort Lockhart. The film portrays Akshay Kumar as Havildar Ishar Singh leading the 36th Sikh regiment of the British Indian Army, putting up a strong fight against the invaders.

The industry has been struggling to keep a check on the film piracy for long. Recently, the Film Federation of India demanded there should be special courts to curb film piracy. "We want the government to tackle the problem of piracy by creating special courts where our pleas can be considered seriously," FII Secretary-General Supran Sen had said.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

Also read: Kesari box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's second biggest opener film earns Rs 21.50 crore

Also read: Kesari box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra's war saga likely to earn Rs 25 crore on Holi