Tawang Clashes: Chinese PLA troops leave behind equipment, sleeping bags in retreat

India-China border clash: After the clash between the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector, the Indian Army has recovered sleeping bags, some equipment and clothes left behind by the Chinese troops while withdrawing to the other side of the LAC. The sleeping bags would be of great support to survive in extremely cold temperatures in open areas, according to India Today.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force will begin its two-day consolidated training exercise in the Northeast on Thursday. The aim of this exercise is to check the combat readiness of its aircraft.

IAF sources told the news agency ANI, “Indian Air Force is scheduled to carry out a consolidated training exercise this week in the eastern sector where the readiness of the aircraft would be checked. The training exercise has been planned much in advance.”

These developments follow a clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Tawang sector of the LAC on December 9. Following this clash, some personnel suffered minor injuries on both sides. Over 300 Chinese troops carrying spiked clubs and sticks clashed with Indian soldiers in Tawang sector.

Commenting on the recent conflict between the Indian and Chinese armed forces, spokesperson for the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) Western Theater Colonel Long Shaohua said that PLA’s border guards organised “a routine patrol on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control” but were “blocked by the Indian Army illegally crossing the line.”

He was quoted as saying by the news agency Associated Press, “We ask the Indian side to strictly control and restrain front-line troops, and work with China to maintain peace and tranquility on the border.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told the Parliament that the Indian Army thwarted an attempt by China’s PLA to “unilaterally” change the status quo at the Yangtse area in Tawang. He told the lawmakers, “The Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts.” He further said that “our forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it.”

India and China have been engaged in a stalemate over the Line of Actual Control for over six decades. India and China fought a war over the LAC in 1962. The LAC separates Chinese and Indian-held territories of Ladakh in the west to eastern Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims entirely.

(With inputs from agencies)

