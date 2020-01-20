Tech giant TCS to hire 39,000 freshers in FY21

Tata Consultancy Services or TCS, the Indian tech services giant, is going to hire around 39,000 fresh graduates in FY21, says Global HR Chief Milind Lakkad. This is about 30 per cent more than the number of employees hired in the current financial year.

TCS inducted 30,000 people from campuses this year and has already issued offer letters to the selected candidates, Lakkad told Business Standard.

The shortlisted candidates have to appear for the TCS National Qualifier Test (TCSNQT). TCS has had a rise in the number of employees enrolled on a net basis over the last five quarters. At the end of December quarter, the total number of employees working in the company stood at 446,675. Attrition increased from 0.06 per cent to 12.2 per cent in the quarter.

When asked about the impact of such massive hiring of freshers, Lakkad told the daily it won't have an impact on the existing employee structure. Post the hiring of freshers, it becomes the company's obligation to provide employees with a relevant skill set so that they can fit in, says Lakkad.

In the American offices of the Mumbai-headquartered behemoth, around 50 per cent of the workforce comprised local population, he said. Elaborating on hiring in the US, Lakkad said the company planned to hire another 1,500 trainee employees.

