Teen girl fakes her own kidnapping to escape parents' wrath after failing exam in MP

A 17-year-old girl fled from Indore to the nearby Madhya Pradesh city of Ujjain after failing her yearly undergraduate examination and faked her own kidnapping story because she was afraid her parents would scold her, said police on Sunday.

The girl, who was enrolled in the first year of a Bachelor of Arts (BA) programme at a local college, was taken from Ujjain, situated around 50 kilometres from Indore, on Saturday and then turned over to her family, they added.

Indore's Banganga police station inspector Rajendra Soni told PTI, "The girl's father lodged a complaint on Friday night stating his daughter was abducted from near a temple in Indore while she was on her way home from the college, hours after the exam results were announced.”

The complainant stated his daughter called him from an unknown number and informed she had been kidnapped in Indore, the official said.

The inspector said she told her father that a college faculty member had dropped her at a square near the temple, after which she boarded an e-rickshaw. The girl also told her father that the rickshaw driver took her to a secluded place and put a cloth over her mouth, due to which she fell unconscious.

"When the CCTV footage of the area mentioned by the girl was checked, her claim was found to be wrong,” he said. “In the meantime, the police got information about a girl sitting alone at a restaurant in Ujjain and her photo matched with the one provided by the complainant,” the official said.

The girl was later brought to Indore, and her bag was checked. He added that an Indore-Ujjain bus ticket, along with a bill from a restaurant in Ujjain, was found in it.

A policewoman subsequently counselled her. Soni said the girl told the counsellor that she escaped and cooked up her kidnapping story as she was not in a position to face her parents after failing the final examination of her first-year BA course. She feared they would scold her, the official said. The girl has been handed over to her parents, the police said.

A woman police officer counselled her. According to Soni, the girl claimed to the counsellor that she fled and made up her kidnapping narrative to avoid facing her parents after failing the final exam for her first year of BA study. The official claimed that she was afraid of being scolded by her parents. The police reported that the girl had been given to her parents.