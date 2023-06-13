Temperature in Delhi may touch 45 degrees in next two days, light rain expected: IMD

As Delhi residents faced scorching heat and warm gusty winds, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that Delhi can expect hotter days as the temperature may touch 45 degrees in the next few days.

The weather department said that parts of Delhi-NCR may also receive light rainfall, but after that, no significant rainfall is seen for a few days. The Met Office has said that though a major heatwave is not expected for at least a week, such conditions may occur in isolated places.

In Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, the temperature may reach near 40-45 degrees in the coming days, said IMD scientist Dr Naresh Kumar.

He added that Delhi-NCR may experience light rainfall after 48 hours but after that, no significant rainfall.

On Monday, the weather department said Delhi would see strong surface winds during the day, with a speed of 25-35 kmph, and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 42 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, IMD said Delhi will see a maximum temperature of around 40 degrees and above in the coming days. Temperatures are expected to breach the 40-degree mark in some areas, including Delhi University, Narela, and Pitampura. The minimum temperature settled at 28.8 degrees, a notch above the season’s average. A partly cloudy sky will prevail over the city with strong surface winds during the day.

“As a precautionary step, we have issued a heatwave warning in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi NCR, and Haryana for the next three days. After three days the temperature is expected to fall in this region. In the next 4 to 5 days temperature is expected to remain 40 plus,” IMD Scientist Naresh Kumar said on Monday.

