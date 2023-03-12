Tennis star Sania Mirza shares PM Modi's heartfelt letter to thank him for 'kind words'

Tennis star Sania Mirza shared a heartfelt letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked him for his ‘kind and inspiring words.’ Mirza took to Twitter to express her satisfaction for representing India.



"I would like to thank you Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji for such kind and inspiring words. I have always taken great pride in representing our country to the best of my ability and will continue to do whatever I can to make India proud. Thank you for your support," Mirza wrote on Twitter.



Mirza announced her retirement from tennis on January 7. Her final Grand Slam was the Australian Open, and her last competitive tournament was the Dubai Tennis Tournament. Mirza and Rohan Bopanna advanced to the Australian Open mixed doubles final.



In his letter, PM Modi wrote that the tennis legend has left an "indelible mark" on Indian sports and encouraged a new generation of athletes.



"... you have left an indelible mark on Indian sports, inspiring the coming generation of athletes," PM Modi said at the beginning of his congratulatory letter.



According to PM Modi, Sania's triumph gave every Indian reason to be proud. The PM wrote, "I can say that you are India's pride, whose. success has filled the hearts and minds of every Indian with utmost joy."



"In your excellence, the world saw a glimpse of India's sporting prowess. When you began playing, India's tennis landscape was very different. What you did was to illustrate that more women can pursue tennis and excel in it. But, beyond that, your success also gave strength to several other women who wanted to pursue a career in sports but for some reason or the other were hesitant to do so. They became motivated by your success and were able to make a mark in sports. In one of your interviews, you said, "Even if I've inspired one young girl. mother, child to dare to dream, then I think my job has been fulfilled for what I've been placed here for." Be rest assured, you have more than fulfilled this noble and selfless goal," the PM said in his message.



"Due to twists of fate, you had to cope with injuries, but these setbacks only strengthened your resolve and you overcame these challenges with flying colours,” PM Modi wrote in reference to Mirza's setbacks on the court.



At the end of his letter, PM Modi also praised Mirza's parents, saying they provided her with every opportunity to play and flourish while also instilling strong values in her.



He wrote, "I would also like to appreciate your parents for giving you all possible support to play. They have not only nurtured you to become a great player but also instilled strong values in you, something one can see in your various post-match speeches where you display utmost humility and sporting spirit."

