'Tensions and difficulties...': AR Rahman and wife Saira Banu separate after nearly three decades of marriage

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, announced their separation on Tuesday, ending nearly three decades of marriage.

In a statement released through Saira’s lawyer, Vandana Shah, the couple shared that the decision came after years of “significant emotional strain” in their relationship, acknowledging that despite their love, “tensions and difficulties” created a gap they found insurmountable.

The official statement, issued by Vandana Shah on behalf of Saira Banu, read: “On behalf and instruction of Mrs. Saira and her husband, renowned musician Allah Rakha Rahman (A.R. Rahman), Vandana Shah and Associates issue the following statement regarding the couple’s decision to part ways. After many years of marriage, Mrs. Saira and her husband Mr. AR Rahman have made the difficult decision to separate from each other.



This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time. Mrs. Saira and her husband Mr. AR Rahman emphasize that they have taken this decision out of pain and agony. They request privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as they navigate this difficult chapter in their life.”

Rahman, sharing his own reflections on X, expressed the sorrow of this chapter, saying, “We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end.”



He added, “Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts.” Married in 1995, Rahman and Saira are parents to three children—daughters Khatija, Raheema, and son Ameen. Following the announcement, Ameen shared a message on Instagram, asking for privacy and understanding.