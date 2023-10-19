'Thalapathy Vijay is everything to me': Couple gets engaged at screening of 'Leo'; watch video

Cinema lovers flocked to theatres in large numbers as Thalapathy Vijay's most awaited film Leo had a worldwide release in theatres today. Several videos and pictures have been doing round on social media in which fans can be seen dancing and cheering out loud.

While fans are celebrating the release like a festival, a couple went a step ahead and exchanged garlands and rings inside the theatre. Venkatesh and Manjula, who have reportedly been fans of Thalapathy Vijay for several years now, went to the theatres to watch the movie. After the film's screening, the duo went ahead and exchanged rings in front of the audience, who in turn cheered for the couple.

Ever since then, the video of the theatre in Pudukottai has been going viral on social media. In the video, both Venkatesh and Manjula are seen dressed in traditional attire.

“I have neither mother nor father. Vijay is everything to me. That's why I got engaged in his presence,” Venkatesh said, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Leo' is an action thriller. The film's screenplay is co-written by Rathna Kumar and Deeraj Vaidy. The film has been making headlines ever since it was announced.

It boasts an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand and Sandy in important roles. Produced by Seven Screen Studios, 'Leo' has music scored by Anirudh Ravichander.

The film on Thursday opened up to mixed reviews from the audiences.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan gave the film a two-star rating and said that the film "fails to live up to the expectations".

"Despite a promising premise and some commendable efforts from Joseph Vijay and cast, the end result is a disappointment. Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo fails to live up to the expectations or unnecessary hype," Vijayabalan said in his review.

Meanwhile, film critic Ramesh Bala gave the film 3.25 stars and classified it as "a good action thriller/entertainer".

