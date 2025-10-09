The art of gifting: How India’s Diwali luxury gifting game is glittering in 2025

There’s something magical about Diwali - the shimmer of diyas, the scent of marigolds, and that timeless ritual of exchanging gifts that say more than words ever could, but as India’s luxury landscape expands, so has the art of gifting.

The country’s affluent consumers are no longer content with just gold coins or gourmet hampers. In 2025, they are looking for memorable Diwali gifts, not necessarily the priciest - but more personal, ones that carry a sense of story, craft, and emotion.

Whether it’s a gold-etched portrait that turns a family photo into eternal art, or a handcrafted watch that wears a slice of history on your wrist, Indian luxury brands are making gifting feel meaningful again. Here's a look at some of the most trending ones this festive season.

1. Diviniti’s Portrait on Gold

There's something quietly powerful about freezing a moment in gold. Diviniti's Portrait on Gold frames use 24K gold-plated foil to immortalize a photo blending nostalgia with a sense of reverence. Made in India with Swiss precision, each frame feels rooted in tradition but polished for modern homes. It's not just décor — it's a keepsake that glows a little brighter with meaning. Diviniti is also the brand that crafts the prestigious National Film Awards and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest honour in Indian cinema.

Price Range: ₹25,000 – ₹10,00,000

2. Kaunteya’s Airavata Dinner Set

If there’s one thing Indian homes do beautifully, it’s turning meals into occasions. Kaunteya’s Airavata dinner set brings that idea to life. Fine bone china dressed in pastel art inspired by Pattachitra painting, finished with 24-karat gold. Every plate and bowl feels like a little artwork, too precious for the dishwasher but too beautiful to stay in the cabinet. It’s a gift for someone who believes that food tastes better when served with a side of culture.

Price : ₹62,000

3. Jaipur Watch Company’s Heritage Watch

Some gifts tell time; this one tells a story. Jaipur Watch Company’s Pice Heritage Watch features an actual One-Pice coin from the 1950s — a reminder of India’s design and economic history, framed in polished stainless steel. Devanagari numerals, brass-inspired motifs, and a leather strap tie the look together. It’s an old-world charm that quietly says, “I value legacy.”

Price: ₹1,98,000

4. Viya’s Springtime Collection

Springtime in Kashmir has inspired poetry, paintings, and now Viya’s exquisite Springtime collection. Crafted in brass and bronze, these objects reinterpret the valley’s lush forests and tulip gardens in fluid, sculptural forms. The table lamp, with its hand-printed shade, captures that gentle play of light that’s so distinctly Himalayan. It’s a gift that feels calm, grounding, and quietly luxurious - a rare combination.

Price: ₹1,50,000

5. AuTiC’s Aura Pendant

Not all jewelry shouts; some simply hum with quiet strength. AuTiC’s Aura Pendant is one of those rare pieces — titanium and 18K gold with lab-grown diamonds arranged in clean, geometric lines. It’s engineered like a machine, yet designed to feel deeply personal. A perfect Diwali gift for someone who values intention over excess — a small token that carries weight beyond its sparkle.

Price : ₹90,000