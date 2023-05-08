'The Kerala Story': Which states are supporting the controversial movie and which aren't

On Monday, West Bengal became the latest Indian state to take a stand on the controversial movie 'The Kerala Story'.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee has ordered a ban on the Sudipto Sen-directed film ‘The Kerala Story’ in a bid “to avoid any incident of hatred and violence".

“This is to avoid any incident of hatred and violence, and to maintain peace in the state,” CM Banerjee said. “What is ‘The Kashmir Files?’ it is to humiliate one section. What is ‘The Kerala Story? It is a distorted story,” she said.

Muslim political groups and other political parties like INC, TMC & DMK have protested against the film since its release on May 5.

The movie has become a divisive subject in many states ever since its release.

On Sunday, The Tamil Nadu and Multiple Owners Association of Tamil Nadu state, also stopped the screening of the film as “a precautionary measure” to maintain law and order and to protect their properties from factions who are opposed to the film’s theme. The association denied any pressure from the ruling party and claimed that the footfall had dwindled by Saturday following a poor response.

Tiruppur M. Subramaniam, president, Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners’ Association, said, “The film has been taken out of almost all theatres. The film was screened only in the cities. Since it is a Hindi film and has no recognisable faces, it will not have patronage.”

In Congress-ruled Rajasthan, a man was beaten up in Jodhpur after he appealed on social media to watch ‘The Kerala Story’ and shared positive reviews. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Derawar Singh said, “The victim told police that he was returning home Saturday night when he was stopped by the three men who accused him of insulting their community by praising the film on his WhatsApp status." Police also detained a minor in connection with this case.

On the other side, BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh made the movie tax-free. In a video address, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said: “The film shows how the (life of) daughters who get entangled in a the trap of love jihad gets destroyed. It also exposes the design of terrorism.”

“While we have already brought a law against (forced) conversion, the film creates awareness about the issue. This film should be watched by all and that’s why the Madhya Pradesh government is declaring the film tax-free,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a rally in Karnataka's Ballari, also supported the film. “'The Kerala Story' film is based on a terror conspiracy. It shows the ugly truth of terrorism and exposes terrorists' design. Congress is opposing the film made on terrorism and standing with terror tendencies. Congress has shielded terrorism for the vote bank," he said.

In support of the film, Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur lashed out at Opposition saying that those who speak against the film (The Kerala Story) “are supporters of terrorists and IS”. Thakur also urged people to raise their voice against the conversion of Hindu women in India.

He also gave his views on Twitter stating, “This ecosystem reacts in a typical pattern whenever any film/research work brings out some chilling and untold stories like the Kerala Story. This chaotic ecosystem, which is so angry and desperate, tried to create a similar narrative against ‘The Kashmir Files’ to hush up the genocide of Hindus by Pakistan sponsored terrorists in J&K. Freedom of expression is very selective for such groups of selective outrage. ‘The Kerala Story” is an eye-opener; it is time to save Kerala and our brothers and sisters from the monster of terrorism.

Assam Chief Minister also came in support of the Sudipto Sen-directed film. During a rally in Arsikere, Karnataka, he said, “When BBC made a false film on PM Modi, Congress told us not to ban it and today, when ‘The Kerala story’ is about to release, Congress is saying ban it. This is appeasement politics.”

Delhi unit of BJP, in a letter on Sunday also demanded the AAP government to give tax exemptions to the film and hold special screenings for girls in the 15-16 age group in the city. BJP President JP Nadda also attended a special screening of ‘The Kerala Story’ in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court had refused to stay the movie's release observing that the film is “inspired by true events.” “There is something called freedom of speech and expression. They have artistic freedom, we have to balance that also,” Live Law quoted Justice Nagaresh as saying.

Amid all the controversy around ‘The Kerala Story’, the box office collections of the film are soaring. The film had a phenomenal Sunday at the box office generating Rs 16.50 crore, twice the collection than its Day 1 numbers of Rs 8.03 crore. Total collection on the first three days stands at Rs 35.75 crore.

Also Watch: What The Chandra Effect Has Meant For Tata Group: All About BT Business Icon Of The Year Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran