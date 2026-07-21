'The score of 38 marks is verified and stands as declared': NTA rejects NEET candidate's OMR tampering claim

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has dismissed allegations by a NEET-UG 2026 candidate from Lucknow that her answer sheet was changed, saying its verification found no mismatch in records and that the OMR sheet being circulated online had been digitally altered.

The clarification came after Pratibha Trivedi claimed she expected to score around 640 marks in the medical entrance exam but was awarded only 38 marks in the final result.

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In a statement issued on Monday, the agency said it had examined the candidate's records following her complaint.

"NTA has verified the record. The genuine OMR of the candidate is with NTA. It was also emailed to her at the registered e-mail address during the OMR Response Key challenge window," the agency said.

Regarding claims by Ms. Pratibha Trivedi (App No. 260412140662) about her NEET (UG) 2026 OMR answer sheet:



NTA has verified the record.



The genuine OMR of the candidate is with NTA. It was also emailed to her at the registered e-mail address during the OMR Response Key… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) July 20, 2026

It added, "The image being circulated is a digitally altered version of the genuine OMR sheet. It is not, however, the sheet held on record with NTA and has been significantly altered digitally."

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"The score of 38 marks is verified and stands as declared," the statement said.

The agency also warned that "creating or circulating a forged OMR answer sheet is an offence under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024."

The controversy surfaced after Trivedi told Hindustan Times that she had matched her responses with the provisional answer key and expected to secure around 640 marks.

"My complaint is genuine. I have mailed NTA three times but have not received any response," she had said.

Separately, the NTA issued a public notice cautioning candidates and parents against fake or AI-generated NEET-UG 2026 OMR sheets and scorecards. The agency said it had received several complaints alleging that answer sheets had been interchanged or did not belong to the candidates concerned.

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According to the NTA, many complainants submitted what they claimed were the "correct" OMR sheets or scorecards and sought re-evaluation of their results. However, after verifying the representations, the agency said it found no discrepancies in its records.

The NTA said original OMR sheets contain the correct roll number, test booklet details, barcode, candidate information, signatures and thumb impressions, and that the declared scores match the official answer key.

It further said every genuine NEET document carries security features, including barcodes, QR codes, answer sheet numbers and test booklet details, which are linked to secure records maintained by the agency and the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

The agency stressed that forged or manipulated images cannot alter the official records stored on its servers and warned of strict action against those involved in creating, possessing, using, submitting or circulating fake documents.

Apart from proceedings under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, offenders could also face prosecution under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Information Technology Act, 2000, the NTA said.