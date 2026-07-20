Free Wangchuk, sack Pradhan, Pay ₹1 crore to families of students who died after NEET leak: CJP lists 3 demands before govt

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday said it had submitted three demands to Union Minister and BJP president JP Nadda during a meeting at his residence, even as protests over alleged examination irregularities intensified in Delhi, as per reported by PTI.

Speaking after the meeting, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the party delegation reached Nadda's residence around noon and met him at about 2:15 pm. "We came to Nadda ji's residence at around 12 o'clock. We met him at around 2:15 pm," he said.

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CJP's three demands

Ranka said the delegation placed three demands before the BJP chief. "First, Sonam Wangchuk ji should be released immediately and allowed to address people through a video message," he said. "Second, Dharmendra Pradhan ji, whom we consider an incompetent Education Minister, should either be removed immediately or his resignation should be accepted."

On the third demand, Ranka said, "the families of the students who died by suicide following the NEET paper leak should be given compensation of ₹1 crore each."

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He said there were two rounds of discussions with Nadda. "There were two rounds of discussions, one at around 2 pm and another at around 4 pm," Ranka said, adding that "Nadda ji said he would discuss these demands with the senior leadership and communicate their decision to us."

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When asked what assurance he had received from the BJP leader, Ranka said, "The only assurance I received was that he would discuss the matter with the senior leadership, and whatever is decided will be conveyed to us soon."

CJP claims founder detained

The meeting took place amid large-scale protests in the national capital. Thousands of students and young protesters marched towards Parliament, leading to clashes with security personnel at several locations in central Delhi.

CJP claimed that its founder, Abhijeet Dipke, was detained by Delhi Police during the protest. In a social media post, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said, "Dipke has been picked up by the police! We request all MPs to immediately stand in support of the students on the streets! The police are brutally cracking down and beating up peaceful protesters."

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Clashes near Parliament

According to PTI, clashes were reported near Constitution Club, Patel Chowk, Shastri Bhawan, the RBI Building and Parliament Street as protesters attempted to cross police barricades. Many demonstrators, including some dressed in school uniforms and carrying the national flag, reportedly walked through inner lanes to avoid restrictions before regrouping near Parliament.

Police used tear gas and lathi charges to disperse the crowds, while several protesters and police personnel were reported injured. Security was tightened across the New Delhi district, with additional police and paramilitary personnel deployed. Internet services were also suspended in parts of the area as a precautionary measure.

Parliament proceedings disrupted

The protests also disrupted Parliament proceedings, with both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessing repeated adjournments amid Opposition protests over the CJP-led agitation. Protesters are demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The security restrictions also affected commuters, with access to several nearby Metro stations being curtailed and some station gates shut as a precautionary measure.

Wangchuk seeks temporary release

Meanwhile, Sonam Wangchuk, who is admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after being shifted there by Delhi Police during his hunger strike, sought permission from the hospital administration to leave temporarily and participate in the Parliament march. He told authorities that he was feeling "very fine" and that his health parameters were normal.

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In its morning medical bulletin, Safdarjung Hospital said Wangchuk's vital signs remained stable but his blood parameters continued to require close monitoring. The hospital said he was under continuous medical management and the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of experts.